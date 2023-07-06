CM Siddaramaiah rejects HDK's charge regarding suicide attempt by transport department driver

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed the allegations levelled by JD(S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy accusing Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy of abetting a government bus driver-cum-conductor's suicide attempt.

Siddaramaiah said Kumaraswamy is making false accusations "out of frustration".

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly in May, the Congress swept to power winning 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

"The driver has named Minister Chaluvarayaswamy in his suicide note. His (driver's) wife is a panchayat member who was aspiring to become the Panchayat president. He has attempted to commit suicide by drinking poison, because the department has transferred him," the Chief Minister said.