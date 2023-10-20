CMFRI mulls Climate Smart Villages to check increasing risks in coastal region

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI) is prioritising the development of climate smart villages to check risks in coastal regions.

The institute is developing climate smart villages by providing training and resources to coastal fishers and farmers in vulnerable villages to help them adapt to the climate crisis, according to a CMFRI report.

The report was presented at the global conclave on mainstreaming climate change into international fisheries governance organised under the leadership of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, Government of India and the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP) in Chennai.