'CMO involved in power broking', claims Kerala IG

Kerala Police Inspector General G. Lakshman has claimed that a 'power centre' of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was involved in 'power broking' and interfering in many deals of the state, including financial transactions.

Lakshman, who is an accused in a case related to cheating along with tainted businessman Monson Mavunkal, has been asked to appear before the Vigilance wing of the Kerala Police on July 31.

On Saturday, he moved the Kerala High Court against this, and submitted that "there was a powerful person in the Kerala Chief Minster's Office who was interfering in all financial deals and was instrumental in framing him in the case related to Monson Mavunkal".