CMs of non-BJP ruled states say Union Budget 'disappointing', 'anti-poor'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hailed the Rs 5,300 crore assistance for the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka



Several ruling BJP leaders, including National General Secretary C T Ravi and state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, praised the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, calling it "farsighted and pro-poor".



Pointing to the finance minister announcing a hike in the capital expenditure by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development, Kateel said, this will also help in generating more jobs.



Gujarat: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the Budget fulfils the hopes and expectations of the country's poor, the deprived, and the middle class by giving them innovative opportunities for development.



"Prioritising seven aspects Saptarishi' inclusive growth, last-mile delivery, infrastructure and investment, green growth, youth power, financial sector and unleashing the potential of the countrymen, this budget will take India's development to new heights," the BJP leader said in a message in Gujarati on micro-blogging site Twitter.



Maharashtra: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also said the Budget has taken the interests of all sections of society, including farmers, tribals, women, youth and the middle class into consideration.



"The income tax exemptions up to Rs 7 lakh will help the lower middle class. At the same time income tax limit of Rs 1.5 lakh for income up to Rs 15 lakh will provide a huge relief to the middle class," the BJP leader said.



Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the income tax relief which he said would ensure more savings for the middle class.



Chouhan termed "revolutionary" the Budgetary announcement to recruit more than 38,000 teaching and supporting staff for residential Eklavya Model Schools, which he said will improve the talents of the tribal society.



Opposition Congress president Kamal Nath termed the Budget a cover-up of unfulfilled old promises by "jumlas" (rhetoric).



"We expected the FM will throw light on the announcements that were to be completed in 2022," he said.



"The income of farmers was to be doubled by 2022, housing was to be available to every poor by 2022, the bullet train was to run in the country by 2022. But the Finance Minister neither gave any reason for the non-fulfilment of these announcements nor apologised to the people of the country," he said.



The former chief minister said the Budget shows the government intends to divert "the attention of people from the present complex situation by showing hollow dreams for the future".



Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the Budget was cruel and lacks provisions to double the income of farmers, create employment opportunities and control inflation.



"It (Budget) can be called nirmam' budget of Nirmala ji. It neither has anything for youths, nor for women. It has no provision to double the income of farmers and for the welfare of Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste communities. This budget is drafted only eyeing elections," said the Congress leader.