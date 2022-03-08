CNG-PNG supply hit in Lucknow

In a fallout of the rise in prices of natural gas due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Green Gas Limited (a joint venture of GAIL and Indian Oil Corporation) has reduced the supply in Lucknow by 20 per cent.



According to official sources, GGL supplies 1.45 lakh kg of CNG and PNG in Lucknow on regular days, but due to the surge in international prices, the supply has been decreased by up to 15,000-20,000 kg per day.



"The reduction in supply of CNG and PNG will have a direct impact on nearly 4,000 CNG-run vehicles and 60 industrial units set up within the city limits. We have asked the industrial units to make necessary arrangements and switch their operations to commercial LPG or diesel, as there is no clarity on the restoration of supply by GAIL," an official said.