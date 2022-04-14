CNG price hike: Auto, cab drivers to go on strike on April 18

Speaking about how their business got impacted due to the sudden price rise in fuel, Soni said, price of CNG is soaring every single day and we are demanding the government to provide us a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg.



Soni alleged that in the last seven years, the Delhi government never called a meeting of Auto-Rickshaw association members.



We've written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but received no response from his office. Who else are we supposed to reach out to with these problems? Neither the chief minister, nor any other leader from the government is ready to speak to us, he said.



He further said that if their protests escalate, the governments will start playing blame game amongst each other.