CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG prices in the national capital on Thursday were hiked for the second day in a row by Rs 2.50 per kilogram, taking the total increase since March to Rs 12.5 per kg.



CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs Rs 69.11 per kg, up from Rs 66.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.



Rates had gone up by Rs 2.50 per kg on Wednesday as well.