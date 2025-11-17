CNG supply disruption in Mumbai after pipeline damage; autos, taxis forced off roads
Damage to the main pipeline halted supply to multiple CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, affecting public transport undertakings
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region faced major disruption on Sunday after a key gas pipeline was damaged inside the RCF compound, severely affecting the flow of gas to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) City Gate Station in Wadala. The incident led to widespread shortages, long queues at operational pumps, and scores of taxis and auto rickshaws going off the roads.
In a statement, MGL said the damage to the main pipeline had halted supply to multiple CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, including those catering to public transport undertakings. The Wadala station is a critical node in the company’s distribution system, and the disruption triggered a cascading shortage across the region.
Despite the outage, MGL assured that supply to domestic piped natural gas (PNG) consumers was being prioritised and maintained without interruption.
With CNG pumps shutting down, long lines formed at the limited outlets receiving intermittent supply. Many auto and taxi drivers queued for hours, uncertain of when full operations would resume.
“I usually finish work by early evening and restart before dawn. I don’t want to risk a longer wait later, so I will try again in the morning,” said Sufiyan Khan, an auto rickshaw owner-driver waiting near a suburban station.
The shortage also pushed up fares on ride-hailing platforms. A Mira Road to BKC journey that typically costs between Rs 400 and Rs 450 rose to around Rs 550, eventually crossing Rs 600 by late evening.
The exact number of black-and-yellow taxis, autorickshaws and private cabs affected by the shutdown remained unclear.
MGL said supplies would return to normal once the pipeline damage was repaired and gas flow to the Wadala station restored. The company sells around 4.59 million standard cubic metres of gas per day, with Mumbai and its adjoining regions accounting for nearly 85–90 per cent of the volume. By late evening, MGL had begun gradually resuming supply as repairs progressed.
