CNG supply disruption in Mumbai after pipeline damage; autos, taxis forced off roads

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region faced major disruption on Sunday after a key gas pipeline was damaged inside the RCF compound, severely affecting the flow of gas to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) City Gate Station in Wadala. The incident led to widespread shortages, long queues at operational pumps, and scores of taxis and auto rickshaws going off the roads.

In a statement, MGL said the damage to the main pipeline had halted supply to multiple CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, including those catering to public transport undertakings. The Wadala station is a critical node in the company’s distribution system, and the disruption triggered a cascading shortage across the region.

Despite the outage, MGL assured that supply to domestic piped natural gas (PNG) consumers was being prioritised and maintained without interruption.