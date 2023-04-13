Co-accused in Akanksha Dubey suicide case arrested in Varanasi

Earlier, the fast-track court of civil judge (junior division) Surbhi Pathak ordered Sarnath police to take Samar Singh on five-day custody remand up to April 17.



District government counsel (criminal), Alok Chandra Shukla, said that after filing of objection by the lawyers of Samar Singh on Wednesday morning, the court had reserved its order on the application of Sarnath police to seek custody remand for further interrogation him to collect evidence.



Samar was arrested from Ghaziabad on April 8. He was brought in Varanasi by police and was sent to jail after producing before remand magistrate on April 9.