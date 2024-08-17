Coaching centre deaths: Court reserves order on accused's bail applications

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on 23 August its order on the bail applications of four jailed co-owners of a coaching centre basement where three civil service aspirants drowned last month.

Principal district and sessions judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on Saturday reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI as well as the accused -- Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh.

During the arguments, the accused told the court that the incident was an "act of god" which could have been avoided had the civic agencies performed their duties.

"It was an act of god which happened and it could have been avoided had the civic agencies performed their onerous duties which they have miserably failed to do," the advocate for the accused had told the judge.

The counsel submitted that the basement was not a library but a waiting area for the students before their classes commenced.

He claimed that a fire department inspection was done at the premises a few days before the incident occurred, which had pointed out that the basement was being used for storage purpose and the building was safe and fit to run an educational centre.