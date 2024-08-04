Coaching centre deaths: Court to hear bail pleas of basement co-owners on 5 August

The bail pleas of four co-owners of a coaching centre's basement, where three civil services aspirants drowned last month, will now be decided by a district judge in New Delhi on Monday, 5 August.

Additional sessions judge Rakesh Kumar, who was hearing the appeal of the accused -- Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh -- against the denial of bail by a magisterial court, on Saturday referred the bail pleas to the principal district and sessions judge, central Delhi.

The court gave the direction noting it did not receive the high court order transferring the case to CBI.