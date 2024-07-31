Coaching centre deaths: UPSC aspirants meet MCD commissioner

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, 30 July removed a few "outsiders" from a protest site in Rajinder Nagar, where hundreds have been demonstrating to seek justice following the deaths of three civil services aspirants at Rau's IAS Study Circle.

According to a police officer, over a dozen individuals were removed from the protest site as they were identified as "outsiders" and not students of any coaching institute.

Meanwhile, a delegation of UPSC aspirants met MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar at the agency headquarters on Wednesday amid protests that have erupted following the death of three students at a coaching centre in the national capital.

The students have approached Kumar to discuss the poor safety measures at several coaching centres that pose a threat to their lives, among other issues.

The meeting is currently underway, a civic body official said.

The protest to seek justice for the three students who died at the coaching centre on 27 July, which has seen participation from more than 400 civil services aspirants, has been ongoing since Sunday under heavy police deployment.

The students are demanding better facilities and are adamant about keeping the issue non-political.

They have alleged that certain 'outsiders' have been attempting to disrupt their cause by raising political slogans at the protest site

Student protestors said a coordination committee comprising 15 members has been formed to decide the protest's future course of action and communicate with the authorities concerned.

"We have formed a 15-member committee and the committee members will decide further course of action," said Goutam, a civil services aspirant.

Aspirants from different coaching centres have been staging a dharna in front of Rau's Study Circle from Sunday.

Some students also began a hunger strike on Tuesday, 30 July against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to press their demands.