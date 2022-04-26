Coal crisis stares at UP power sector

According to a Central Electricity Authority's report available on its website, most of Uttar Pradesh's thermal plants had coal stocks in the critical and super-critical range as of April 22.



The state-owned UPRVUNL's four thermal plants, with installed capacity of over 6,000 megawatts, are short of 21 per cent of the normative level they are mandated to maintain.



The Anpara plant had 39 per cent of the normative coal reserves while Harduaganj, Obra, and Parichha had merely 15 per cent, 18 per cent, and 5 per cent.



The normative coal stock is calculated based on the requirement at 85 per cent plant load factor.



The norm for the number of days of coal stock to be kept in the power plant depends on the distance of the power plant from the minehead.



The coal stock at a power plant is categorised as "critical" when it is for less than five days in the case of pithead plants and seven days of non-pithead plants or when the stock is less than 25 per cent of the normative level.