Coal smuggling scam: Calcutta HC rules out parallel probe by CID West Bengal

A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ruled out the requirement of any parallel probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal police in the multi-crore coal smuggling case in the state.



Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was already probing the coal smuggling case, a parallel probe by the CID-West Bengal in the matter was unnecessary. Justice Mantha also observed that if CID gets any separate clue in the matter, it might pass on the same to the investigating team of CBI.



Justice Mantha passed this judgement on a petition filed by BJP leader from Asansol, Jitendra Tiwari challenging a summon from CID in the matter. In his petition, he raised the same point on justification of the parallel CID probe in the coal smuggling scam when CBI was already investigating the matter.