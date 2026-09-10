CJP protest: SC takes serious view of alleged harassment of minor protester

The Supreme Court on Thursday took serious note of allegations that a 14-year-old girl who participated in the July Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests was allegedly harassed and intimidated after filing an FIR, warning that no one can be allowed to browbeat a victim or her family into abandoning criminal proceedings.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed solicitor general Tushar Mehta to ensure that appropriate action is taken on the minor’s FIR. The court also sought reports from the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments on the allegations.

“Such matters cannot be taken lightly,” the bench observed, stressing that nobody should be protected if violence against a child is involved.

The court further said that if people accused of violence against the child were “roaming free” and attempting to intimidate the girl or her family so that they did not pursue criminal proceedings, it would constitute a serious matter.

Appearing for the minor, her counsel told the court that the girl had faced harassment and that her residence was allegedly vandalised after she registered an FIR against a person who had claimed in a video that he assaulted her father during a CJP protest.