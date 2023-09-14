COCOMI rejects AFSPA demand by Manipur tribal bodies in Imphal valley areas

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of multiple civil bodies based in Imphal valley, has termed the demand for re-imposition of AFSPA in the valley areas as "totally absurd" and "not logical." .

In a statement by its media coordinator Somendro Thokchom, COCOMI said, "Ransoms, extortions and killings are happening in Kuki dominated areas...there is reasonable peace in all areas where AFSPA was lifted long time back.".

COCOMI said rampant extortion, looting in highways and kidnappings have increased after the outbreak of the present crisis in Kuki dominated hill areas.