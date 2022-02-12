Cold conditions persist in Rajasthan

Jalore recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius, Dabok 6.4 degrees Celsius, Pilani 6.5 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 6.9 degrees Celsius, Sawai Madhopur 7.4 degrees Celsius, Banasthali 8.1 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 8.3 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 8.3 degrees Celsius, Sirohi 8.6 degrees Celsius and Ajmer 8.9 degrees Celsius.



The mercury settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.



The maximum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan on Friday was recorded between 22 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.