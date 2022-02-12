Cold conditions persist in Rajasthan
The maximum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan on Friday was recorded between 22 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius
Cold conditions persisted in parts of Rajasthan with Karauli recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Friday night at 3.4 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department spokesperson said.
Chittorgarh recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Sikar 4 degrees Celsius, Sangaria 4.8 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 5 degrees Celsius, Anta 5.1 degrees Celsius, Alwar 5.2 degrees Celsius and Churu 5.9 degrees Celsius.
Jalore recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius, Dabok 6.4 degrees Celsius, Pilani 6.5 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 6.9 degrees Celsius, Sawai Madhopur 7.4 degrees Celsius, Banasthali 8.1 degrees Celsius, Dholpur 8.3 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar 8.3 degrees Celsius, Sirohi 8.6 degrees Celsius and Ajmer 8.9 degrees Celsius.
The mercury settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.
