Cold wave grips Delhi, fog affects visibility slows traffic

"Northwesterly dry and cold winds will continue over Northwest India. However, intensity of fog may decrease leading to marginal increase in day temperatures and abatement of cold wave from parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. Minimum temperature may also increase marginally," said the MeT office.



"Light snowfall is going on over the upper reaches of Western Himalayas. Another Western disturbance is expected around December 30 and 31st. Moderate snowfall is possible during that time. Temperatures may dip once again on New Year eve," he said.



The authorities at national capital's Indira Gandhi International airport in the early hours of Tuesday also issued an advisory and said they requested people to get in touch with their service providers for updated information on flight schedule.