Cold wave sweeps Delhi; minimum plunges to 1.4 degrees Celsius

A punishing cold wave swept Delhi on Monday morning with the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the city's base station, plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.

The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarter is located, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had earlier issued an orange warning for cold wave in Delhi till January 17-18.

Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.