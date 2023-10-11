Colleges must disclose their fee, hostel facilities, scholarships and accreditation: UGC

From now on, all universities, colleges and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across India will have to disclose their fee structure, national ranking, fee refund policy, hostel facilities, scholarship programs and other details on their official website.

The initiative is being taken by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to bring more transparency and ensure that students are not misled.

For this, the UGC has made a ‘Minimum-Mandatory Disclosure’ regulation under which the HEIs will also disclose their National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.