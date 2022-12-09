'Collegium discussions can't be put out in public domain through RTI', says SC

The top court judgment came on a petition by activist Anjali Bhardwaj against the Delhi High Court order, which dismissed her plea seeking apex court collegium's agenda in connection with a meeting held on December 12, 2018 when certain decisions were purportedly taken on the elevation of some judges to the apex court.

On December 2, the Supreme Court, taking a dig at retired judges, said, "It has become a fashion for them to comment about earlier decisions taken by the collegium, and the existing collegium system should not be derailed on the basis of statements of some busybody".

The apex court emphasized that the collegium was the most transparent institution.The bench said that it did not want to comment on what a few former apex court judges, who were once members of the Supreme Court Collegium, were now saying about the mechanism.Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, said Justice Madan Lokur, former apex court judge, who was part of the Supreme Court Collegium in 2018, had said that one of the decisions, should have been uploaded on the Supreme Court website.