'Collegium has taken cognizance', SC on plea against Victoria Gowri's appointment as Madras HC judge (Ld)

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to fix hearing on Tuesday a plea against the appointment of Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court.



A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said: "There are certain developments that have taken place. The collegium has taken cognisance of what came to our attention after we made the recommendation."



The bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, said, "Since we have already taken cognisance, we'll list the matter tomorrow morning. Let it go before an appropriate bench."