Colombo's Asia Cup matches likely to be shifted to Hambantota

So, all the five Super Four games and the final, which were to be held in the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, are now likely to take place in HambantotaThe Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an announcement later in the day.

The decision has been made in view of the heavy rains in the capital city as well as in the central town of Kandy.

Both of India's matches have been affected by rain.

The much anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Pallekele stadium in Kandy was called off after one innings due to heavy downpour on Saturday, while India's match against Nepal on Monday was also truncated due to rain.

Sources said the broadcast operators and the local communications service providers have been instructed to relocate the facilities at Hambantota -- the dry zone venue where a drought has been experienced in the recent weeks.