Combined debt of states trebled to Rs 59.6 lakh crore in a decade: CAG report

A landmark report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed that the combined public debt of all 28 states increased 3.39 times over a decade, soaring from Rs 17.57 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 59.60 lakh crore in 2022-23, as per a recent report in the Indian Express.

The report, which provides a decadal analysis of the states' fiscal health, was released on Friday, 19 September by CAG K. Sanjay Murthy.

It stated that the total public debt — comprising internal debt and loans from the Central government — stood at Rs 59,60,428 crore at the end of the 2022-23 financial year. This figure represents 22.96 per cent of the states' combined Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 2,59,57,705 crore.

“Compared with the total public debt of the states in 2013-14 of Rs 17,57,642 crore, debt in FY 2022-23 has increased by 3.39 times and from 16.66 per cent of GSDP to 22.96 per cent of GSDP,” the report said.

The audit highlighted significant disparities among states. Punjab recorded the highest debt-to-GSDP ratio at 40.35 per cent, followed by Nagaland (37.15 per cent) and West Bengal (33.70 per cent). The most fiscally stable states were Odisha (8.45 per cent), Maharashtra (14.64 per cent) and Gujarat (16.37 per cent).