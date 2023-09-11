Communal clashes in Satara: Houses on fire, stone pelting, internet shutdown
Hindu–Muslim clashes erupted in Satara on 10 September, allegedly following offensive social media posts
The Satara district administration has suspended internet services in the wake of violent Hindu–Muslim clashes in Pusesavali village of Khatav taluka (located some 50 km from Satara town) over alleged objectionable social media posts on Sunday, 10 September.
The clashes have left one person critically injured, while multiple houses were set on fire by miscreants.
Of late, the Satara and Sangli districts have been under tremendous pressure from the Sakal Hindu Samaj, who seem bent on using it as a crucible in which to experiment with tactics that vitiate inter-communal harmony in these districts.
According to the Satara police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday night. Seeing the law and order situation, the police force was put on high alert.
Two persons connected with posting an objectionable post as their status message have been detained by the police.
Eyewitnesses said that a violent mob of over a thousand people went berserk and targeted houses, business establishments and handcarts in a particular area. The mob set fire to some houses and resorted to vandalism.
The Satara police said in a release that an incident involving the posting of an objectionable status message on social media took place on Sunday, 10 September. The citizens misunderstood the message and there was a law-and- order situation on ground.
The Satara police, led by senior officers including SP Sameer Shaikh, reached the spot and brought the situation under control, the release said.
Shaikh said, “The situation is under control and citizens must not believe in rumours and immediately bring to the notice of the police any objectionable social media message being circulated online.”
