Communal clashes in Satara: Houses on fire, stone pelting, internet shutdown

The Satara district administration has suspended internet services in the wake of violent Hindu–Muslim clashes in Pusesavali village of Khatav taluka (located some 50 km from Satara town) over alleged objectionable social media posts on Sunday, 10 September.

The clashes have left one person critically injured, while multiple houses were set on fire by miscreants.

Of late, the Satara and Sangli districts have been under tremendous pressure from the Sakal Hindu Samaj, who seem bent on using it as a crucible in which to experiment with tactics that vitiate inter-communal harmony in these districts.

According to the Satara police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday night. Seeing the law and order situation, the police force was put on high alert.

Two persons connected with posting an objectionable post as their status message have been detained by the police.