Communal tensions at Sasaram, Bihar Sharif triggered by some, will act sternly: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns were triggered by some people indulging in "gadbad" (mischief) and rejected the BJP's charge that it indicated poor law and order situation in the state.



Interacting with media persons on Saturday, Kumar also made light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah canceling his tour of Sasaram because of riots, remarking, "I don't know why he was coming and I don't understand why he decided not to come."



"Communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif are disturbing. Such incidents happened for the first time in the area. It's not natural .We know that some people are indulging in "gadbad" (mischief) and are trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state. We will not allow this to happen," the chief minister said.



He said police officials have been instructed to identify those who are indulging in mischief and to "take strict action against them".