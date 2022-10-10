Communal violence in Kolkata's Mominpur, over 30 detained

More than 30 people have been detained in connection with sporadic clashes that broke out between two communities in South Kolkata's Mominpur, sources said on Monday.



A huge police contingent has been deployed in the troubled area to prevent further eruption of clashes that started late on Sunday night and continued till this morning.



Local residents have informed the police that what started as verbal spats between two groups resulted in clashes. Some houses in Mominpur and adjacent Mayurbhanj Roads were also ransacked. The police tried to control the situation and in that process some cops, including a deputy commissioner of police, were also injured. A group of people also staged a protest in front of the local Ekbalpur police station.