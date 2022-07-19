Complaint about girl told to remove innerwear before NEET exam 'fictitious', NTA told

The police complaint about a girl in Kerala asked to remove innerwear before appearing for medical entrance exam NEET is "fictitious" and has been filed with "wrong intentions", the exam centre's superintendent has told the National Testing Agency.



According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, no complaint has been received by them in this regard.



The father of a 17-year-old girl in Kerala's Kollam district, who has lodged a police complaint and intends to move the Human Rights Commission also, told a TV channel that his daughter had followed the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin which does not state anything about innerwear and she was asked to remove it to be allowed to write the exam.