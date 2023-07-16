Complaint against Nitish, Tejashwi in Patna court over lathi-charge on BJP workers

A complaint was lodged in a court in Patna against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and four others in connection with the baton charge on a BJP procession in the city earlier this week.

The complaint, in which Patna's District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police have also been named among the accused, has been filed on Saturday by Krishna Singh Kallu, a political activist who had recently joined the BJP.

The petition has been filed in Patna Civil Court through advocate Sunil Kumar Singh who told reporters, "We have prayed for trial of the accused against various IPC sections including 302 (murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt)."