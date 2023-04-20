Complaint against Yo Yo Honey Singh for 'assaulting' event management agency owner

The Mumbai Police have received a complaint against singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and his team members for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the owner of an event management agency after a dispute over the cancellation of an event, an official said on Thursday. No FIR has been registered so far and the police are examining the allegations made in the complaint, he said.



The written application, mentioning the name of the event management agency owner as the complainant, was submitted at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station on Wednesday by a person, the official said. The complainant alleged kidnap and assault by the singer and his team members, he said.