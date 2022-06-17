Complaint lodged with NHRC for alleged 'manhandling' of women Congress workers during protest

A complaint has been lodged with the National Human Rights Commission, alleging "manhandling" of a few Congress women workers by some security personnel during a protest held on Jun 15 against the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to the details available on NHRC's website, the complaint has been filed by advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey, a Congress worker and advocate Ambuj Dixit, national co-coordinator, legal cell, Indian Youth Congress.

The two party workers have alleged that male security personnel deployed by Delhi Police on Wednesday had forcibly entered the Congress headquarters here and beat up party workers and leaders.