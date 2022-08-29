Confidence motion to show no MLAs have gone anywhere, BJP's 'Operation Lotus' failed: Kejriwal

"People have a misconception that inflation is rising naturally. Trillions of rupees are coming to them due to this inflation. They have a few billionaire friends, they took loans from banks, then their intentions got spoiled. They have money, can repay the loan, but did not. Then asked them to forgive our debts. It has been said in Parliament by the Central government that loans worth 10 lakh crores have been waived," said the Chief Minister.



"They are taking taxes from public and putting them in the pockets of their billionaire friends. Oil prices have come down all over the world, but it has risen in India. All this money goes to Operation Lotus. In different states, by intimidating MLAs, they buy and form governments."



He further said that 12 AAP MLAs were told to take Rs 20 crore and join the BJP while the latter target was 40.



"But the MLAs of Delhi are honest, their (BJP) 'Operation Lotus' has failed," he sai,d adding that they toppled the governments of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, and in a few days they will also topple the government of Jharkhand.



"If the government of Jharkhand falls, then the prices of petrol and diesel will definitely increase. The most corrupt government in 75 years of independence is today's Central government. They say that I am fighting against corruption, while openly buying MLAs," Kejriwal alleged.



"In the last 15 days, they made a gimmick of corruption in liquor policy. Now the talk of liquor is over, nothing came out in the case, they have started new discussion of additional classrooms construction," he said.