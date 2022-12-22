Cong alleges Rs 1,700 crore PMGSY 'scam' in Manipur, demands CBI inquiry

The Congress on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into what it alleged was a Rs 1,700 crore Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana "scam" in Manipur and demanded strong action against ministers involved in graft.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra said the PMGSY "road scam" in Manipur is still being unearthed by a Congress team under his leadership and they, along with the media, have been visiting interior parts of the hills for the last few months in districts such as Churachandpur, Noney and Kamjong.

He alleged that after inspecting several roads, it was found that no work had been done despite allocation of funds and completion of their work already recorded.