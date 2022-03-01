Cong demands all-party parliamentary meet on Ukraine

The Congress has been critical of the government's evacuation exercise and said it should deter from making it a public relations exercise, "India has glorious history of 30+ evacuations -- "There should be no politics on ongoing evacuations but at same time no drum beating in election rallies should be done till every single Indian stranded is rescued -- GOI must pressure Russia to ensure safety of Indians caught in crossfire."



The Prime Minister on Monday evening chaired a high-level meeting, his second on Monday, to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine, and said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure.