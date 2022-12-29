Cong demands white paper on farmers' income in 2004, 2014, 2022

The farmers leader said, "The farmers also faced a double whammy in terms of increase in input costs like diesel." Substantiating his charge, he pointed out, the prices of diesel in May 2014 were Rs 55.48 per litre while in December 2022 these were Rs 89.62 per litre which means the diesel prices have increased to about 61 per cent. This was despite the crude oil prices falling substantially in the international market.



"On May 26, 2014, when the Congress was voted out of power and the Modi government came, the price of crude oil was USD 108 per barrel, in December 2022, the average is $77.99 per barrel which is about 28 per cent lower as compared to May 2014 prices," he said, adding, "but the government is not passing on the benefit to the farmers and common man".



"The Government of India constituted a Doubling of Farmers' Income Committee (DFIC) in 2016 which submitted its report in 2018 and that report is still gathering dust in the corridors of power", he disclosed, while alleging that the government had no intention of doubling the farmers income and only wanted to fool people.



Questioning Prime Minister Modi's silence on the non-fulfilment of his promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022, the Congress leader asked him what happened to the recommendations of the committee set up for the purpose in 2016.



"What to speak of doubling the farmers' income, the National Sample Survey of the Government of India revealed during 2018 that the farmers' income had actually declined and this report was pushed under the carpet," Khaira revealed, challenging the government to make public the findings of the NSS survey of 2018.