Cong deplores Modi govt's 'complete silence' on Israel's 'unacceptable actions'

With Israel set to mobilise reservists for an expanded Gaza operation and approve a settlement project in the West Bank, the Congress on Thursday condemned both these moves and said it "very strongly deplores" the Modi government's "complete silence on Israel's unacceptable actions".

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Israel has begun its military operations to take over Gaza City.

Plans for expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank have also been announced, he said. "The Indian National Congress condemns both these moves. It also very strongly deplores the Modi Government's complete silence on Israel's unacceptable actions," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Israel's military said on Wednesday that it would call up tens of thousands of reservists and extend the service of others ahead of an expanded military operation it will carry out in Gaza City.

Defence minister Israel Katz approved plans to begin a new phase of operations in some of Gaza's most densely populated areas, the military said.