Cong Foundation Day: Kharge hoists flag as Sonia, Rahul attend party event

In a clear message that Malllikarjun Kharge is in command, former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the party's foundation day programme where the current party president hoisted the flag at the headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.



Apart from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, scores of Congress leaders were present. Since 1998 Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had been presidents, so this was the first time that a non-Gandhi hoisted the flag. However, when Sonia Gandhi was unwell during her tenure, on three occasions A.K. Antony, Motilal Vora and Ambika Soni had hoisted the flag at the party headquarters.



In his speech after the flag hoisting programme, Kharge hailed Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and accused the Central government for dividing the nation and "not bothering about the sufferings of the people".