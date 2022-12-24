Cong gives credit to Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra for govt's OROP decision

The Congress on Saturday welcomed the government's decision to revise the pension of ex-servicemen under the 'one rank, one pension' scheme and said it is the result of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which raised the issue.

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said one should "understand the chronology" of the issue as ex-servicemen had only two days ago met Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra and highlighted the issue.

"We are happy that pension arrears of ex-servicemen will be given. This is the direct effect of the Bharat Jodo Yatra... Rahul ji's meeting yielded the decision of the union cabinet two days later. We welcome this decision," Ramesh told reporters at a press conference during the morning halt of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.