Cong hits back as BJP targets Rahul for terming Kerala's Muslim League 'secular'

His remarks came after BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for saying that Kerala's Muslim League is a secular party.

In a tweet, Malviya said, "Jinnah's Muslim League, the party responsible for India's partition, on religious lines, according to Rahul Gandhi is a 'secular' party. Rahul Gandhi, though poorly read, is simply being disingenuous and sinister here...It is also his compulsion to remain acceptable in Wayanad."

Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Washington on Thursday said that the Muslim League is completely a secular party, there is nothing non secular about the Muslim League. He made the remarks while responding to a question on alliance with the Muslim League in Kerala, from where he was elected as the Lok Sabha MP.