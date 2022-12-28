Cong leader Jairam Ramesh to move Supreme Court against BJP MP Pragya Thakur over 'hate speech'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks at a function in Karnataka's Shivamogga are a clear example of hate speech and he would move the Supreme Court against her.

Ramesh said he would file a case against Thakur in the apex court as the police in Karnataka would not act against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. Karnataka is currently being ruled by the BJP and the Assembly polls are due in the state early next year.

"BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks made in Karnataka are a clear example of hate speech and I would be moving the Supreme Court against her for making such remarks," the former Union minister told PTI.