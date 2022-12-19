Cong moves adjournment notice in LS & suspension notice in RS over Chinese transgression

Congress has moved suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha and an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Chinese transgression at the border in Arunachal Pradesh.



Manish Tewari of the Congress in his notice stated, "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh."



In the notice he stated, "This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 which took place at Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh."



Earlier, the Congress notices were not allowed for discussion in both the Houses.



Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has warned the government that China was constantly preparing for war while the government was asleep.