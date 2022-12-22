Cong moves no-trust motion in MP Assembly; debate to continue

The opposition Congress has moved a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh in the state Assembly, targeting it over issues such as corruption and atrocities against women and tribals.



The debate, which started around 12.20 pm on Wednesday and saw several heated exchanges, lasted till 12.35 am on Thursday.



Speaker Girish Gautam then adjourned the House till 11 am on Thursday, when the chief minister is likely to reply to the debate.



When Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav was speaking against the no-confidence motion after midnight, Congress members demanded an apology from him for his alleged remarks made on Wednesday against Goddess Sita. When he refused to apologise, the Congress members staged a walkout.