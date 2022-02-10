Cong MP gives adjournment notice in LS on Tricolour issue in K'taka

The hijab row started last month with a few students of Udupi Government Pre-University College wearing hijab being denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintained that the students, who used to come without hijabs, suddenly started coming in hijab. The students later went on to protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts, leading to tension and even violence.



The state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday in wake of the tensions.