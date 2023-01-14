Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary passes away during Bharat Jodo Yatra, march halted, leaders offer condolences

After his death, senior Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted: "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the death of the Congress MP.

"I am deeply saddened at the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary," he said in a tweet in Punjabi.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family. There will be some changes in schedule of the yatra which will be shared shortly," tweeted Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Former Congress leader Amarinder Singh also condoled Chaudhary's death.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” said Singh in his tweet.

Several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi have gone to the hospital.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal on Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.