Cong must be fulcrum of any Oppn alliance for 2024: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress has to be the "fulcrum" of any Opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections as it is the only political force with a pan-India presence, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.

The Congress general secretary also said in his view the Congress should be preparing to fight on its own in every state in the 2029 general elections.

In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said he would certainly put his weight behind doing another yatra from Gujarat's Porbandar to Arunachal Pradesh's Parshuram Kund this year but the party has to take a call on it eventually.