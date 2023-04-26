Cong presses for JPC to probe Adani issue, says mandate of SC-appointed panel limited

A Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue is essential to present the "unvarnished truth" to the people, the Congress said on Wednesday after billionaire Gautam Adani's elder brother reportedly resigned as director of three companies.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that while the Congress awaits the report of the Supreme Court-appointed Expert Committee on the "Adani mega scam", it notes that its mandate is limited to violations of securities regulations and lacks formal judicial authority over various regulatory and investigative agencies.

News reports suggest that Gautam Adani's elder brother Vinod has resigned as director of three companies closely connected to the Adani Group’s Australia port and mining projects, Ramesh said in a statement.