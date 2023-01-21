Cong releases 'charge sheet' against Modi govt, calls BJP 'Bhrasht Jumla Party'

Under the 'kuch ka saath' (for the benefit of few) segment of the 'charge sheet', the party alleged loan waivers for a few select businessmen, 10 per cent of the wealthy owning 64 per cent of India's wealth and ports and airports being "gifted" to the prime minister's "close friends".



In the 'khud ka vikas' (development for self) segment, the Congress accused the BJP of spending crores on propaganda and indulging in nepotism.



In the third segment, the party raised multiple issues such as unemployment, food security, women's security, the plight of farmers, hate speeches, the "toppling" of elected governments and India's ranking in international indices in various sectors.



Venugopal said that along with this 'charge sheet', respective state units of the party will prepare "charge sheets" against state governments as well.



"This is a 100 per cent political campaign. That can't be said about yatra. It is also the second phase of the yatra. We endeavour to reach 10 lakh polling booths, six lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats," Ramesh said.



Asked why Gandhi was not hoisting the tricolour at Lal Chowk, Ramesh said this was not being reported correctly as the state Congress office is in Lal Chowk and it is natural that the former party chief and the lead figure of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, hoists the national flag at the party office.



Venugopal said there was a consideration of having a "permanent structure" for future generations to witness and therefore Congress' own property was chosen.



He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is in its final phase, will be in the Kashmir Valley on January 27, 28 and 29.