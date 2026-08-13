Modi govt was ‘scared and rattled’ during monsoon session: Congress
Congress says PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah largely stayed away from Parliament as Opposition parties pressed demands over student protests, NEET irregularities and other issues
The Congress on Thursday claimed the Modi government was "scared and rattled" during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and accused the BJP leadership of "running away" from the House, while asserting that Opposition unity was on full display throughout the session.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi made the remarks at a press conference after the session was adjourned sine die.
Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah remained largely absent from parliamentary proceedings and appeared only on the final day shortly before the Houses were adjourned.
He compared the session to the Monsoon Session of 2015, which was also disrupted over the Vyapam scam.
"I want to remind you that the Monsoon Session has been washed out and 11 years ago in 2015, the Monsoon Session was washed out and the reason was the Vyapam scam. After 11 years, again an issue related to the youth resulted in a washout," Ramesh said.
He said leaders of the INDIA bloc met regularly in the chamber of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and maintained coordination on issues raised in Parliament.
"We walked together on the path we collectively decided," Ramesh said.
Ramesh listed five developments that he described as successes for the Congress and Opposition during the session.
He said the government's proposed 'One Nation, One Election' legislation was deferred to the Winter Session after the Opposition raised questions and the relevant report was not brought before Parliament.
He also claimed the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 could not be taken up because the joint committee examining it had not submitted its report.
Ramesh said the constitutional amendment Bill proposing automatic removal of a prime minister or chief minister upon arrest and detention for 30 consecutive days also could not be introduced.
He cited the decision to send the FCRA Bill to a joint committee as another Opposition success, while noting that the Opposition wanted the legislation withdrawn.
Ramesh also claimed that an attempt to secure the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments had failed, with the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill concerning delimitation not being brought before the House.
"They don't have a two-thirds majority and will never get it," he said.
However, he criticised the passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 without debate.
Gogoi said the Opposition had sought discussions on alleged corruption in NEET, alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple, ethanol blending, alleged corruption involving BJP chief ministers, foreign policy and infrastructure spending.
He also reiterated the Congress's demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a statement from Shah on the alleged use of force against protesting students and an apology from the prime minister.
Gogoi said Shah did not appear during the two-day debate on the anti-paper leak Bill despite repeated demands from the Opposition.
He alleged that the government's offer of a debate came only shortly before the end of the session and that Shah avoided directly answering the Opposition's question about who authorised the alleged firing of pellets at protesting students.
"They talk of 56-inch chest but that was not reflected in this session. The government was on the backfoot and opposition unity and solidarity was on display," Gogoi said.
He accused the BJP leadership of "running away" from Parliament, while the Congress maintained that the disruptions reflected the government's reluctance to address the issues raised by the Opposition.