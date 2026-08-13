Modi govt was ‘scared and rattled’ during monsoon session: Congress

The Congress on Thursday claimed the Modi government was "scared and rattled" during the Monsoon Session of Parliament and accused the BJP leadership of "running away" from the House, while asserting that Opposition unity was on full display throughout the session.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi made the remarks at a press conference after the session was adjourned sine die.

Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah remained largely absent from parliamentary proceedings and appeared only on the final day shortly before the Houses were adjourned.

He compared the session to the Monsoon Session of 2015, which was also disrupted over the Vyapam scam.

"I want to remind you that the Monsoon Session has been washed out and 11 years ago in 2015, the Monsoon Session was washed out and the reason was the Vyapam scam. After 11 years, again an issue related to the youth resulted in a washout," Ramesh said.

He said leaders of the INDIA bloc met regularly in the chamber of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and maintained coordination on issues raised in Parliament.

"We walked together on the path we collectively decided," Ramesh said.

Ramesh listed five developments that he described as successes for the Congress and Opposition during the session.

He said the government's proposed 'One Nation, One Election' legislation was deferred to the Winter Session after the Opposition raised questions and the relevant report was not brought before Parliament.