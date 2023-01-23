Cong seeks Chandrasekhar's apology, writes to Twitter against his tweet on foreign Covid vaccines

The Congress on Sunday accused Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of distorting facts and indulging in "false propaganda" by alleging that the leaders of the opposition party were pushing the case of foreign vaccines after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and demanded his apology.



The Congress also wrote to Twitter against Chandrasekhar's "false propaganda" and to get his tweet blaming the party leaders removed, while seeking action against the minister.



All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh wrote to Chandrasekhar, saying his suggestions that the opposition party leaders attempted to "bully" the government into giving its approval to certain foreign vaccines was "complete falsehood".



"We can understand that for a regime built and sustained through propaganda, why you would feel compelled to make such a distorted and malicious statement. Thus, on the merits of your claim, there is little to say other than it is complete falsehood. At no point did any of the senior leaders that you named make any comment or observation on the indemnity clause," the Congress leader wrote to the minister.



"We call on you to apologise, clarify and take down the tweet immediately, otherwise we will be constrained to pursue legal action. Your actions are unacceptable and you must be held accountable for spreading false and misleading information," he said.



The Union minister of state for information technology had, in a tweet on January 20, said: "Just to remind all Indians that Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnity."