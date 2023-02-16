Cong seeks probe into Israeli firm's 'use' in elections in India

The Congress on Thursday demanded a probe into the the alleged use of an Israeli team of contractors to interfere in Indian elections and asked the government to break its silence on the matter.

At a press conference here, Congress spokespersons Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate drew similarities between "Team Jorge", the Israeli team of contractors, and the IT cell of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in spreading misinformation and "fake news" in order to influence the country's electoral process.

They also alleged that the data of Indians is being compromised.

"Team Jorge", which is feared to have interfered with more than 30 elections around the world, has been linked with a software to operate fake social media campaigns across countries, including India, a report said on Wednesday.

"We have seen a pattern in India. We want the government to break its silence and say what has been its contribution in saving democracy in the country," Shrinate said, asserting that it is the Centre's job to give a reply when an international agency has made out such a serious allegation.

"This impacts India's electoral process directly and there should be a probe," she said.